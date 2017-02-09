Bulgaria’s PM Gerdzhikov Meets Diplomatic Corps

BGNES

Interim Foreign Minister Radi Naydenov has assured the leaders of diplomatic missions that there will be continuity and stability in the political course with respect to the foreign policy priorities of Bulgaria.

The meeting attended by interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov and Deputy PM on the preparation of Bulgaria’s presidency of the Council of the EU Denitsa Zlateva, took place on Thursday at the Council of Ministers.

“Regardless of the foreseen brief duration of the work of the caretaker cabinet and the different possible scenarios about the results of the upcoming snap elections, the government’s team is ready to organise, in the best way possible, Bulgaria’s presidency of the Council of the EU, ” assured PM Gerdzhikov.

“We are proud of our membership in the EU and we are a loyal partner,” added the PM.

