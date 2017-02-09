Romania's Justice Minister Resigns

Romania’s Justice Minister Florin Iordache has resigned after the wave of mass protests caused by the government’s decree on reducing the penalties for corruption and an amnesty for prisoners, reported news agencies.

“I decided to resign,” announced Iordache who was one of the initiators of the decree adopted at an emergency session by the cabinet of Sorin Grindeanu.

Large-scale protests all over the country, however, forced the government to repeal the controversial amendments to the Penal Code.