Romania's Justice Minister Resigns
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 9, 2017, Thursday // 16:09| Views: 1017 | Comments: 0
BGNES
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Romania’s Justice Minister Florin Iordache has resigned after the wave of mass protests caused by the government’s decree on reducing the penalties for corruption and an amnesty for prisoners, reported news agencies.
“I decided to resign,” announced Iordache who was one of the initiators of the decree adopted at an emergency session by the cabinet of Sorin Grindeanu.
Large-scale protests all over the country, however, forced the government to repeal the controversial amendments to the Penal Code.
- » Turkey Demands Extradition of Gulen Supporters From 16 Countries, Bulgaria Included
- » 5.0 - Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey
- » Turkey Satisfied With Russia's Stance on Incident in Syria
- » Protests in Romania Continue Despite Justice Minister Resignation
- » Macedonia Should Split as Czechoslovakia Did, US Congressman Says
- » ‘Serbia, Kosovo Should Swap Land’ – British Diplomat
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)