No Risk of Nuclear Pollution After Blast at French NPP

French authorities have announced that there is no danger of nuclear pollution after the explosion which took place at the nuclear power plant in northwestern France before noon on Thursday.

The most probable reason for the blast at the Flamanville NPP is a short circuit, announced the prefect’s office and added that the incident is over.

Despite the fact that the technical fault is of significant proportions, there is no risk of nuclear pollution or technical faults in other installations.

Several people have suffered from gas exposure but there are no seriously injured persons.

At the moment, one of the two reactors is not in operation, reported the prefect’s office.