Macedonia Should Split as Czechoslovakia Did, US Congressman Says

Macedonian people should draw on Czechs and Slovaks' example if they can't get along and split into two countries, US congressman Dana Rohrabacher has said.



Rohrabacher's remark - on Twitter and in English - comes after his interview with an Albanian TV station sparked outrage from Macedonian authorities. The US congressman then opined Macedonia should be divided between Kosovo and possibly Bulgaria as it is "not a state".



His Tweet is a response to comments by former Macedonian Ambassador to the US and the Netherlands, Nikola Dimitrov, who used his social media profile to criticize the statement and share a link to Novinite's report.

"You say Balkans are stable? Mine was suggestion two Macedonian people.. If they can’t get along let them follow Czechs & Slovaks," Rohrabacher replies.

@Dimitrov_Nikola U say Balkans R stable? Mine was suggestion 2 Macedonian people.. If they can’t get along let them follow Czechs & Slovaks — Dana Rohrabacher (@DanaRohrabacher) February 8, 2017

Dimitrov retorts by saying Macedonia has "its share of problems, but to suggest redrawing of borders is a recipe for disaster."



In an article in November 2016, Politico refers to Rohrabacher as "Putin's favourite congressman".



The US politician earlier told Breitbart News he shared much of the worldview of US President Donald Trump and would have gladly accepted a Secretary of State nomination if he had been offered one.



But the Trump administration on Wednesday distanced itself from Rohrabacher's remarks in the interview, in response to the Foreign Ministry in Skopje which had demanded explanation.



It said in a statement that the US recognized Macedonia and supported its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Republican Congressman Dave Trott in the meantime reacted to the developments, saying on his website he underscored "suppor of a sovereign Macedonia".



“Macedonia has been a critical partner in advancing U.S. national security efforts around the world. Furthermore, the Macedonian diaspora in the United States has been a critical part of our community and has contributed to the diversity and advancement of our entire nation. A sovereign and strong Macedonia and Macedonian people serves to benefit our mutual interests and we must support, not undermine, our important ally," he wrote.



