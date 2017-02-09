Bulgaria's Trade with Non-EU Countries Dipped in 2016

Exports to third countries shrank by 5.9% in 2016 compared to the previous year, national statistics show.



The amount exported for that time was BGN 14.957 B, with Turkey, China, Macedonia, Serbia, Russia and the US being the main non-EU partners for Bulgarian goods, according to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



These accounted for 49.2% of exports to non-EU countries, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) says.



Exports to third countries posted the strongest growth in the section "Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles" (33.1%). The most notable fall was registered in "Beverages and Tobacco" (21.2%), according to the Standard International Trade Classification.



Imports went down by 7.1% last year compared, adding up to BGN 17.0902 B (at CIF prices).



The largest amounts were registered for goods from Russia, Turkey, China and Ukraine.



"Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles" (17.7%) recorded the largest growth, while "Mineral Fuel, Lubricants and Related Materials" had the most notable fall (24.0%).



In December alone, exports to third countries surged by 18.9% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, adding up to BGN 1.5344 B.



Imports from non-EU partners increased by 8.8% year-on-year, amounting to BGN 1.5722 B.



Bulgaria's foreign trade balance (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries for 2016 was negative and added up to BGN 2.1332 B. At FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs) it was also negative and amounted to BGN 1.2919 B.



In October, the FOB/CIF balance with third countries was negative and added up to BGN 0.321 B.



In 2016, the total value of all exported goods (both for third countries and EU) amounted to BGN 46.1049 B. Compared to the previous year, the exports increased by 2.6%.



The total value of all imported goods added up to BGN 51.0058 B and dropped by 1.1%.