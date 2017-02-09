Free Public Transport Options to Be Discussed in Days - Sofia Mayor

Mayor Yordanka Fandakova has said the steps to fight air pollution in Sofia, including making public transport free as an emergency measure will be submitted to Sofia Municipality in a few days.



While the measure will not be introduced before the spring, a number of other moves are being made that would help address the issue, she has told the Bulgarian National Television.



The measures already in force include replacing old buses in the capital with newer-made ones and a push for the construction of more energy-efficient buildings.



Fandakova has also expressed confidence the measures would be voted swiftly as she believes "there will be no-one against the idea."



Earlier, the Mayor of Bulgaria's capital had suggested free-of-charge public transport and a reduction of speed limit in certain areas would help improve the quality of the air when pollution peaks.

A number of cities across Europe have considered or introduced free public transport on a provisional basis as a measure against air pollution.

Skopje, which also took the step earlier this week, reversed it on Thursday, saying dust particles had fallen below dangerous levels.