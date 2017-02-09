Bulgarian Municipalities' Debt Reached BGN 200 M Last Year
File photo, BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The debt piled up by Bulgarian municipalities has peaked to BGN 200 M over the course of 2016, according to preliminary estimates.
The debt piled up by Bulgarian municipalities has peaked to BGN 200 M over the course of 2016, according to preliminary estimates.
The financial situation of many municipalities will push some to increase fees for certain services, Emil Savov, deputy CEO at an organization representing the 265 municipalities, has told the Bulgarian National Radio.
Local taxes, however, are expected to remain intact in most of the municipalities, Savov has made clear.
Prolonged debts are to a certain extent caused by even bigger amounts of prolonged receivables, he has added.
- » Technical Issues Halt Truck Traffic at Bulgaria-Turkey Border
- » Citizens May Check Online If they Have Been Registered in Snap Elections Names Subscriptions
- » 18 Parties, 9 Coalitions To Take Part in Bulgaria’s Snap Elections
- » Bulgaria’s PM Dismisses Chiefs at Road Agency
- » Heating Supply To Be Halted Yet Again in 5 Sofia Districts
- » GERB: BSP’s Programme Will Cost Over BGN 4 B Per Year
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)