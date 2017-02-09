Grigor Dimitrov to Play 1st ATP Match in Bulgaria Thursday

Sports | February 9, 2017, Thursday // 09:42| Views: 240 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov to Play 1st ATP Match in Bulgaria Thursday File photo, BGNES

Bulgaria's highest-ranking tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will face Jerzy Janowich of Poland on Thursday, in the first match of an ATP tournament he is playing in his homeland.

The game is set for after 18:00 local time (EET).

Tickets are still available at BGN 20, BGN 30 and BGN 50. Children and pensioners can purchase tickets at BGN 10, 15 or 25.

Last year, he skipped the Sofia Open tournament as he had to prepare for other competitions.

Dimitrov and Janowicz have so far faced each other two times, each having scored one victory.

For the Bulgarian player, this will be the first match after Australian Open, where he lost a dramatic semi-final to Rafael Nadal.

The winner of Thursday's game will be pitted against either Viktor Troicki (Serbia) or Robin Haase (the Netherlands).

Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, Jerzy Janowich, Sofia Open, tennis
