Technical Issues Halt Truck Traffic at Bulgaria-Turkey Border
Problems with the border system on the Turkish side have stopped the movement of trucks leaving Bulgaria through the Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border crossing, the Road Infrastructure Agency says.
All trucks weighing more than 12 tons will now be redirected through to the border point at Lesovo.
Movement along the Trakia motorway and the I-8 road between Pazardzhik and Svilengrad, passing through the regions of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.
