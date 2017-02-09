Technical Issues Halt Truck Traffic at Bulgaria-Turkey Border

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 9, 2017, Thursday // 07:31| Views: 403 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Technical Issues Halt Truck Traffic at Bulgaria-Turkey Border

Problems with the border system on the Turkish side have stopped the movement of trucks leaving Bulgaria through the Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border crossing, the Road Infrastructure Agency says.

All trucks weighing more than 12 tons will now be redirected through to the border point at Lesovo.

Movement along the Trakia motorway and the I-8 road between Pazardzhik and Svilengrad, passing through the regions of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, border
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria