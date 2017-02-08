Citizens May Check Online If they Have Been Registered in Snap Elections Names Subscriptions

Bulgarian citizens may now check online whether their names have been included in subscriptions for signatures for parties and coalitions registered for participation in the snap parliamentary elections on March 26.

The check may be made on the website of the Central election Commission (CEC) under section “Voters”, announced CEC.

In order to make the check, citizens must receive a Personal Identification Number (PIK) which will be sent to the respective e-mail address. It has to be activated by clicking on the link attached to the e-mail sent.

Citizens who have used the PIK code in order to make a check during previous elections may use it again without submitting a new request.

