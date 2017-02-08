18 Parties, 9 Coalitions To Take Part in Bulgaria’s Snap Elections

A total of 18 parties and 9 coalitions have registered with the Central Election Commission (CEC) for the snap parliamentary elections on March 26, reported BGNES.

The deadline for the submitting of the necessary documents for participation in the vote expired on Wednesday.

CEC announced that there are no parties or coalitions that have filed wrong or incorrect documents.

A total of 25 formations – 18 parties and 7 coalitions took part in the snap elections in 2014.