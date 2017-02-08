‘Serbia, Kosovo Should Swap Land’ – British Diplomat

The former ambassador to Yugoslavia Ivor Roberts has declared that there must be land swaps between Serbia and Kosovo.

According to Roberts, this is the only way to “reach permanent peace and stable relations” between the two countries.

Roberts was ambassador to Yugoslavia between 1994 and 1997.

On Tuesday, Roberts presented his book “Conversations with Milosevic” at the London School of Economics. The event was attended by the Serbian ambassador to London.

Roberts said that multinational states are an ideal but, in practice, the swap of the Presevo Valley in Serbia for lands in the northern part of Kosovo could lead to stabilisation of relations and guarantee the recognition of Kosovo’s independence by authorities in Belgrade.

The British diplomat expressed hope that borders on the Balkans, like everywhere else, will turn into “a symbol of differences” and not a symbol of division, unlike before.

Roberts underlined that this would be possible if national communities feel secure and stable within the framework of their own ethnic community.

The Presevo Valley consists of three municipalities inhabited mainly by ethnic Albanians.

Kosovo declared its independence in 2008. So far, over 100 countries have recognised the independence of the former Serbian province, including Bulgaria.

Authorities in Belgrade continue to consider Kosovo to be part of Serbian territory.