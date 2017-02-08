European Commissioner Mogherini: Europe Needs Migrants

According to Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Europe needs migrants due to its ageing population and it has to solve the migrant crisis via cooperation, reported AFP.

“I believe that Europeans need to understand that we need migrants for the economy because of the ageing population. Migration may be managed only via cooperation and partnership,” pointed out Mogherini, underlining that fences are not the solution.

“There are powers in the world which want a different mode of action based on the construction of walls instead of partnerships. This is not the European way. Europe will not close its doors,” reckoned Mogherini.