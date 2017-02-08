4.4- Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Romania's Vrancea
There are no reports of material damages in Ruse after an earthquake was registered in the region of Vrancea, Romania, reported sega.bg
According to Bulgaria’s National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) the quake was of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale.
