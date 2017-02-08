Heating Supply To Be Halted Yet Again in 5 Sofia Districts

Bulgaria: Heating Supply To Be Halted Yet Again in 5 Sofia Districts

Heating supply will be halted again on Wednesday in the neighbourhoods of Mladost, Musagenitsa, Vitosha, Darvenitsa and Studentski grad, announced the management of heating utility Toplofikatsiya Sofia during a hearing in front of the Economics Committee with the Sofia Municipal Council.

The reason for yet another halt in heating supply is the starting of the work for dealing with the technical fault with a pipe near Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd which occurred on Tuesday evening.

“The technical fault was discovered yesterday but it is only today that we can start the work on dealing with the problem because hot water was pumped out until now,” said Boyan Paunov, head of the Exploitation Department of Toplofikatsiya Sofia.

