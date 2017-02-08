Romania's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote

The Romanian government has survived the vote of no confidence submitted by the opposition over the controversial decree which caused hundreds of thousands of Romanians to protest in the capital Bucharest and other cities in the last few weeks, reported bTV.

According to the decree, some corruption crimes will not be penalised by law. In this way, some of the politicians under investigation would avoid penal prosecution.

In order to succeed, the vote of no confidence needed the support of 233 deputies. The three opposition parties which supported the vote have a total of 168 votes.

The no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition is irrelevant, commented before the vote PM Sorin Grindeanu, probably having in mind the fact that the controversial decree was repealed on Sunday.