Bulgaria: GERB: BSP’s Programme Will Cost Over BGN 4 B Per Year BGNES

Three former GERB ministers have calculated that, if the programme of BSP for governing the country is implemented, budget expenses will increase by over BGN 4 B within a year alone.

If large energy projects like South Stream and the Belene NPP are reanimated as well, this will cost the state at least BGN 45 B.

Tomislav Donchev, Vladislav Goranov and Delyan Dobrev presented to the media estimates which exceed considerably BSP’s calculations.

According to Korneliya Ninova, the measures envisaged by the Socialists will cost the treasury BGN 1.9 B annually.

The Socialists either do not plan on fulfilling their promises or they will inevitably have to raise taxes, announced former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

