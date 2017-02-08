Bulgaria, Sudan Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Two anniversaries involving Sudan were celebrated in Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Tuesday.



Diplomats, politicians and other guests marked at the Central Military Club the 60th anniversary since the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of the Sudan established diplomatic relations.



But Sudan itself also marked an anniversary of its independence which dates back 61 years.



Bulgaria was one of the first European countries to recognize its independence. Sofia and Khartoum maintained close ties until the end of the Cold War, when relations were neglected for a certain period.



The organizers were Sudan's Embassy in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian-Sudanese Friendship Association, which was established last year.



Music and dancing from both Bulgaria and Sudan highlighted the evening. A special guest from Sudan was violin virtuoso Othman Othman.





Another focus were a short documentary by Bulgarian journalist Georgi Milkov about the history of bilateral relations and a recitation of poems about Sudan - one by Bulgarian journalist and interpreter Olya Al-Ahmed and the other from her late mother, Bulgarian poet Vanya Petkoval; both were recited by Al-Ahmed herself, whose father was a Sudanese national.



There were also an exhibition with pictures showing key moments of Bulgarian-Sudanese relations and a buffet featuring cuisine from both nations.