Sofia Municipality To Combat Air Pollution

“Temporary restrictions on traffic in certain areas of the capital and a reduction of the maximum speed to 30 km/h along with free-of-charge public transport on the days with peak levels of pollution with fine dust particles,” these are some of the measures envisaged by Sofia Municipality within the framework of the programme for improving the quality of air in Sofia, stated at a press conference on Wednesday Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

Fandakova expressed hope that the Sofia Municipal Council will, as early as its next meeting – February 23, grant the mayor’s office the right to ban the entry of motor vehicles in certain zones when high levels of pollution are forecast, as well as the right to resort to free public transport on such days.



