Bulgarian Trade with EU Grew in Jan-Nov 2016

Bulgarian exports to the EU rose by 6.8% compared to 2015, while exports were up by 1.9% in the first eleven months of last year, according to preliminary national statistics data.



Exports between January and November 2016 were estimated at BGN 28.7073 B. Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and France were the main trade partners and accounted for 64% of the exports to the EU member states.



According to the Standard International Trade classification, the largest growth in exports over that period was in the sections "Beverages and tobacco" (27.7%) and "Chemical and related products n.e.c." (21.8%). The most notable fall was recorded in "Minal fuel, lubricants and related materials" (18.6%).



Imports amounted to BGN 30.8777 B. The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Poland.



The largest growth in imports was reported in the section "Beverages and tobacco" (10.4%) while the most notable fall was observed in section "Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)" (16.3%).



The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU in the period January - November 2016 was negative and added up to BGN 2.1704 B. At FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) the trade balance was also negative and amounted to BGN 0.7177 B.



