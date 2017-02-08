Controversy over Sofia Heating Utility's Technical Fault

Sofia's heating utility Toplofikatsiya has said it is still working to restore supply in several densely populated neighborhoods.



Its announcement follows a statement that heating was restored everywhere in the Bulgarian capital, with disruptions possible in Studentski Grad due to an incident with the grid near Tsarigradsko shose.



The huge breakdown of the last few days was a result of an "electric shock", a Toplofikatsiya official told the Bulgarian National Television on Wednesday morning.



But he also argued no neighborhood was experiencing problems as of the moment.



Two hours later, Toplofikatsiya's press office said efforts were underway to restore supply to Lyulin (3-6) neighborhoods.



Disruptions would be possible in parts of eastern neighborhoods such as Reduta and Yavorov, the statement read.



All buildings in Slatina, Druzhba and Mladost neighborhoods now have access to heating.



Toplofikatsiya customers, however, are still complaining about lack of detailed information from the company.



Those who have spent more than 48 hours without heating can ask for compensation, Ombudsman Maya Manolova has told NOVA TV station.