Reshuffles in Bulgaria's Energy Ventures

February 8, 2017, Wednesday
The Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has embarked on massive overhauls in the management of key state-owned energy companies.

The (BEH), an entity representing and managing state-owned assets in energy, has removed Jacklen Cohen as chair of the board of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Cohen was until last February head of the BEH itself. He is now being replaced by Petyo Ivanov, CEO of the holding.

Stoyan Yanchev is formally taking over the CEO post at Bulgargaz, the national gas supplier, from Nikolay Pavlov as the latter became caretaker Energy Minister.

Konstantin Delisivkov, Deputy Energy Minister ad interim, is replacing Hristo Georgiev as member of the National Electricity Company (NEK)'s member of the Directors Board.

 

BEH, Bulgarian Energy Holding, Bulgargaz, NEK, Kozloduy NPP
