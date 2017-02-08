Bulgaria to Renew Electricity Exports

Electricity exports from Bulgaria to neighbouring countries will continue as of 01:00 local time (EET) on February 09, the Energy Ministry says.

The flow of electricity abroad was brought to a halt on January 13 amid low temperatures that had put a strain on the electricity grid of the country.

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) of Bulgaria now says the system will not be impacted by the new cold snap expected later this week.

ESO believes its energy reserves, including those generated from coal and the levels of dam water, are enough for the energy system to function properly.

It does not foresee for electricity consumption to surpass 7000 MWh. In the coldest days, consumption in January was around 7700 MWh.