Ankara's Mayor Accuses Gülen of Causing Earthquakes

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 7, 2017, Tuesday // 21:31| Views: 1639 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ankara's Mayor Accuses Gülen of Causing Earthquakes BGNES

The mayor of Ankara has called for an investigation of "the presence of a seismic ship" in the Aegean Sea in order to determine whether it has anything to do with the earthquake registered there at the same time.

According to Melih Gökçek, Fethullah Gülen, whom Turkish authorities blame for the unsuccessful coup attempt last summer, may be preparing, with the help of foreign powers, an earthquake which will damage the Turkish economy, reported Reuters.

"No matter what they say, we continue to worry about the possibility of an artificial earthquake," wrote Gökçek in his profile on Twitter. He added that "the Gullenist terrorist organisation FETO has planned quakes before. Their plan failed after their strategy was made public on time. But now, they are trying to create an economic crisis with the help of an artificial quake."

According to Gökçek, the ship was in the area of Çanakkale on Monday. Several quakes were felt in the region in the last few days.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Ankara, mayor, Gulen, seismic ship, Aegean Sea, eartquake
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria