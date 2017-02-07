New Technical Fault in Mladost, Heating Supply To Be Halted
A new large technical fault has taken place in the Mladost neighbourhood at about 17:00 hrs in the vicinity of The Mall, announced heating utility Toplofikatsiya Sofia.
This is the third day after the fault with the central heating pipeline which left almost all of eastern Sofia without heating and hot water, even before heating supply was restored to the Slatina neighbourhood and parts of Druzhba 1 neighbourhood.
On Wednesday morning, heating and hot water will be stopped in stages and in accordance with a schedule in different parts of Mladost.
