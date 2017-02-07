EU Fails To Approve Creation of European Prosecutor's Office

The governments of EU member-states did not manage to reach a final agreement on the creation of a European Prosecutor's Office. The project was vetoed by Sweden.



At the meeting on Tuesday of EU ministers, it became clear that the plan for a centralised investigation of European funds fraud has not received a consensus and the issue will have to be discussed at a summit level by the leaders of the union.



After more than three years of negotiating, the EU did not manage to approve the creation of a unified Prosecutor's Office to initiate penal proceedings for the abuse of funds from the European budget.



Swiss Minister Anne Linde confirmed the position of her country that Sweden does not wish to hand over the sovereignty of its judicial bodies.



But Sweden was not alone by far. Germany announced that it wants a European Prosecutor's Office but does not agree that such an office should have the right to investigate VAT fraud, said Deputy Minister Mihael Rot. For Germany, this is a thin red line and we cannot agree with the proposed draft.



Reservations were also expressed by Holland, Poland, Hungary and Malta.



Most probably, the leaders of the union will discuss the issue for the final time at their meeting in March. If no compromise is reached, the legislation for a European Prosecutor's Office may be submitted on a voluntary principle if at least 9 member-states express such a wish.



