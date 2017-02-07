Hundreds Arrested in Turkey for Social Networks Statuses

A total of 948 people have been arrested in Turkey for their status on Facebook and Twitter between the terrorist act at the Beşiktaş stadium on December 10, 2016 and February 6. 248 remain in custody, reported BGNES.



The remaining 700 have been released but must sign in regularly at police stations.



The arrests were made after signals of other users of social networks, as well as after surveillance by the services for investigating cyber crimes with the security directorates, reported Anadolu Agency.



According to them, the shares in question are aimed at undermining peace and security in society; their targets are civilians and their children and while security forces are figting terrorism, such shares support terrrorism and serve as propaganda for it.



The operation on discovering the "advertisers of terrorism" continues in all 81 provinces of Turkey.It is aimed not merely at the accounts in social platforms but at the media as well.



The chief security directorate has announced two electronic addresses where people may report on disturbing statuses.



The virtual police operates non-stop. It places under surveillance the reported accounts and closes down profiles, then makes them public via names and photos, and hands them over to the court.