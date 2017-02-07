Internal Border Control Extended in 5 Schengen Countries
The Council of the European Union adopted on Tuesday the proposal of the European Commission for a three-month extension of internal border control in five problematic countries in the Schengen area for free movement due to the continuing migrant crisis.
"As of February 11, when the deadline of the previous decision expires, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway must continue with temporary border control for a maximum period of three months," read the statement of the European Commission, reported Nova TV.
Temporary internal border control in the Schengen area was introduced in the autumn of 2015.
