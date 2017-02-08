Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency To Inspect All Tunnels

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 7, 2017, Tuesday // 16:22| Views: 1281 | Comments: 1
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency To Inspect All Tunnels BGNES

The chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) Doncho Atanasov has ordered the forming of expert units to carry out emergency inspections of all tunnels and facilities in the country.

Reports on their current condition and the measures which have to be adopted must be submitted to the agency by Friday, February 10, announced API.

There are 28 tunnels in the republican road network. These are on the territory of the regions of Sofia, Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv and Smolyan.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: API, Road Infrastructure Agency, tunnels
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (1)
#1
» Reply
Laurie - 8 Feb 2017 // 15:08:07

Light at the end of the tunnel? - Too late for some.

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria