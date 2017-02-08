Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency To Inspect All Tunnels
BGNES
The chairman of the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) Doncho Atanasov has ordered the forming of expert units to carry out emergency inspections of all tunnels and facilities in the country.
Reports on their current condition and the measures which have to be adopted must be submitted to the agency by Friday, February 10, announced API.
There are 28 tunnels in the republican road network. These are on the territory of the regions of Sofia, Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv and Smolyan.
