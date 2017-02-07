5.3 - Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Lesbos
A new 5.3 - magnitude earthquake rocked early on Tuesday morning the Greek island of Lesbos. The quake was felt on the island of Chios as well, reported Greek media.
The epicentre was about 15 kilometres away on the Asian shore.
This is the third quake with a magnitude of over 5 in the last 24 hours.
Secondary, less intense shocks were also felt in the area.
