BSP Cuts Parties in Left-Wing Coalition, Promises To Reduce Subsidies

BSP has cut by half the number of small parties and formations with which it will participate in the snap parliamentary elections on March 26.



The coalition which will bear the name BSP for Bulgaria will include five other political formations - political club Ekoglasnost of Emil Georgiev, the New Zora party of Mincho Minchev, the Communist Party of Bulgaria of Alexander Paunov, the Agricultural Union Alexander Stamboliyski of Spas Panchev, as well as one new partner - political club Trakia.



The party Bulgarian Social Democrats of Georgi Atanasov has to decide by February 11 whether it will participate in the coalition, stated BSP leader Korneliya Ninova on Tuesday.



The amounts to be received by the coalition partners from the state subsidy for the left-wing coalition have been cut by 1/3.



At the moment, parties which receive support of over 1% at parliamentary elections receive BGN 11 for every vote.