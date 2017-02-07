Hungary To Propose to EU Plan for Detention of All Asylum Seekers

BGNES

Hungary will propose that European borders be protected at the EU level via the automatic detention of all candidates for asylum status. The detention will last until the application of the particular person has been processed fully, stated on Tuesday the spokesperson of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs, cited by The Guardian.

At a briefing in London, Kovacs said that every person who wants asylum via Hungary will be held at a placement centre for the entire duration of the procedures but these people will be able to return freely to their own countries at any moment they wish to do so.

"No migrant - not even those who have already applied for asylum - will be able to move freely until a legal decision is reached whether he/she deserves political asylum, refugee status or anything else," added Kovacs.

Kovacs predicted that the processing of the applications will take several months and each case will have to be reviewed separately.

