Bulgaria among World's Most Toxic Countries - Study

Bulgaria is the EU's most toxic country and is among a dozen most toxic ones in the world, a recent study shows.



Published by the Eco Experts, a British company, it shows Bulgaria as the only country coloured in black in Europe, alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina.



While Bulgaria is not one of the There are around a dozen countries in black on the world map.



Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Turkmenistan, Libya, Kazakhstan, and Trinidad & Tobago are pointed out as the most toxic countries.



The 10 least toxic countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Cameroon, Zambia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Brazil, and Congo DR.



The map also "highlights those [countries] that need to do the most to limit their impact upon the environment and human health," the study says.



Data for the research was obtained by the International Energy Agency and the World Health Organization. The ranking was made based on five factors, which include energy consumption per capita; carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion per capita; air pollution; deaths attributable to air pollution, per 100 capita; and renewable energy production.



