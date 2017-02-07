Heating Supply Not Yet Restored in Some Sofia Neighborhoods

Bulgaria: Heating Supply Not Yet Restored in Some Sofia Neighborhoods

Heating utility company Toplofikatsiya has said it is still working to restore the supply of heating in several neighborhoods in the east of Bulgaria's capital Sofia.

Neighborhoods still affected include Geo Milev, Slatina and Sitnyakovo, alongside parts of Studentski Grad, Lozenets, Dianabad, Iztok and Izgrev.

Residents of the areas near Iskarsko Shose Str and Bryuksel and Tsvetan Lazarov Bldvds are still left without access to heating.

Elizabet Pavlova, the spokesperson for Toplofikatsiya's Sofia unit, has said "everything" will be done to restore supply within the 48-hour deadline required by the law.

Problems with heating services began on Sunday.

