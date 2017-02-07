Smaller Counter-Protests Held in Romania as anti-Govt Demonstrations Go On

Tens of thousands protested across Romania on Monday evening against the social-democratic government led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, even after a controversial decree was repealed, local media report.

The crowds were much thinner compared to the previous six days when hundreds of thousands flocked to the streets of the capital Bucharest and many others elsewhere in Romania, as the government even retracted the bill that would have tabled the same amendments to Parliament, proposing a decriminalization of some abuse-of-office cases.

But authorities are sending mixed signals on whether the changes will be passed, with the Justice Ministry saying the bill was withdrawn to prepare a "more complex" one.

The social democratic party (PSD)'s leader Liviu Dragnea says the demonstrations were "professionally organized" and blames multinationals for siding with protesters.

Diaspora Romanians are also staging rallies, with 2000 taking to the streets in London and 1500 in Brussels, according to the Romania Insider.

President Klaus Iohannis is expected to deliver an address to Parliament on Tuesday noon.

On Monday evening, he was the target of counter-protests who gathered in front of his headquarters to back the government and demand his resignation.

Some 2000 people are estimated to have taken part.