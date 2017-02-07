Free Public Transport in Macedonia's Capital Due to Air Pollution

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 7, 2017, Tuesday // 07:42| Views: 209 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Free Public Transport in Macedonia's Capital Due to Air Pollution File photo, BGNES

Public transport buses will be free in Skopje starting Tuesday as a result of high levels of air pollution, authorities say.

The measure will be in force until pollution is reduced to normal values, state-run agency MIA quotes Mayor Kotse Trajanovski as saying.

Trajanovski himself intends on using public transport instead of his own car.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, air pollution, Skopje
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria