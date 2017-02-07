Free Public Transport in Macedonia's Capital Due to Air Pollution
Public transport buses will be free in Skopje starting Tuesday as a result of high levels of air pollution, authorities say.
The measure will be in force until pollution is reduced to normal values, state-run agency MIA quotes Mayor Kotse Trajanovski as saying.
Trajanovski himself intends on using public transport instead of his own car.
