Bulgaria Braces for New Cold Snap on Tuesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 7, 2017, Tuesday // 07:25| Views: 344 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES

Rain will fall across most of Bulgaria on Tuesday, predominantly in the country's southeast, the national weather service says.

Temperatures will be lower for most of the country, but will not fall as much as they did during the cold snap of January.

Wind will begin blowing from the northwest and spreading throughout much of Bulgaria, the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology says.

Minimum temperatures are expected to stay above zero on Tuesday and Wednesday

Maximum temperatures will not excede 4-5 degrees in Western Bulgaria and 11-13 degrees in the east.

By the Black Sea, temperatures will vary between 9 degrees in the north and 14 degrees in the south.

cold snap, rainfall
