Bulgaria Needs Access to Schengen Database - President

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Needs Access to Schengen Database - President Photo by Bulgarian Presidency

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has said his country needs access to the Schengen information system to bolster border protection.

Visiting Berlin, Radev has told counterpart Joachim Gauck his country counts on Germany to support it on its way to joining the Schengen area without border control.

The head of state has described Germany as "an important partner to Bulgaria" on a strategic, economic and investment level.

Gauck for his part has put an emphasis on the need for Bulgaria to fight corruption and provide legal certainty to investors.

