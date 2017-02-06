Romania Gives Up Criminal Code Changes Draft to Prepare Better One

Romania's Justice Ministry wants to "draft a more complex" bill amending the country's Criminal Code, state-run Agerpres agency says, citing a spokesperson for the institution.



The ministry has added it is not "concerned" with drawing up a new law changing the code.



Earlier reports had suggested the government is not working on a draft law that would overhaul the current legislation.



The development follows the govenrment's decision to repeal a decree that decriminalized cases of abuse of office worth less than EUR 44 000 sparking protests that lasted for days.