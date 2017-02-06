Ex-PM 'Informed by EU Migration Commissioner' of Fresh Aid to Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Ex-PM 'Informed by EU Migration Commissioner' of Fresh Aid to Bulgaria File photo, BGNES

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has argued EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos "personally informed" him about EUR 6.1 M worth of new funding to tackle the migrant crisis.

The sum has been allocated to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Borisov has reported on Facebook.

His post was published a few hours before the statements carried by Bulgarian media outlets.

Out of the EUR 6.1 M, EUR 3.6 M will be used to provide "assistance, information and consultation," improve protection for unaccompanied minors, and help in the process of voluntary returns.

The remainder will help to "build upon what has already been done by the Ministry of Interior, the accommodation capacity and various mechanisms to cope with migration will be improved," according to Borisov.

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)'s Brussels-based correspondent later confirmed the information/

Borisov has not been in office for more than two weeks.

