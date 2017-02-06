Walloon PM Says Bulgaria Should Quit EU

Bulgaria: Walloon PM Says Bulgaria Should Quit EU File photo, BGNES

Wallonia's Minister-President has said Bulgaria should leave the EU, alongside other Eastern European countries.

It is "desirable" that Poland, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria follow in the UK's lockstep, Le Monde [FR] quotes Paul Magnette, who heads the Belgian region's government, as saying.

After Brexit, there should be "a Polxit, a Hungarexit, a Romaxit, a Bulgxit," he has argued.

Magnette gained international fame in October by blocking the EU-Canada free trade deal for a long time before backtracking.

