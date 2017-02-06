Turkey's Western Coast Hit by Strong Quake Felt in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | February 6, 2017, Monday // 13:15| Views: 1069 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey's Western Coast Hit by Strong Quake Felt in Bulgaria A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has hit an area not far from the coast of Western Turkey, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute says.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has hit an area not far from the coast of Western Turkey, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) says.

The epicenter is located at a depth of 10 km, in an area off the coast, 150 km northwest of Izmir and 16 km north of Mithymna in Greece.

The quake, which struck at 10:58 GMT, was "also felt in Bulgaria", according to the EMSC.  

There are no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Earthquake, quake
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria