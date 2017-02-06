Turkey's Western Coast Hit by Strong Quake Felt in Bulgaria
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has hit an area not far from the coast of Western Turkey, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute says.
The epicenter is located at a depth of 10 km, in an area off the coast, 150 km northwest of Izmir and 16 km north of Mithymna in Greece.
The quake, which struck at 10:58 GMT, was "also felt in Bulgaria", according to the EMSC.
There are no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
