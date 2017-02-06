Romania MPs to Vote on No-Confidence Motion on Wednesday

Romanian lawmakers will hold a debate and vote on the motion of no confidence filed by the Romanian opposition on Wednesday, an official has said.



The decision has been taken after a reading of the motion at a plenary of Parliament's both chambers, according to state-run Agerpres agency.



The vote is scheduled for 12:00 local time (EET).



Senate chair Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has meanwhile said President Klaus Iohannis will deliver an address to Parliament on Tuesday, 12:00.



His speech will be related to the controversial changes to criminal law, introduced through a decree that was later postponed, sparking massive protests across Romania.



Officials now plan on submitting the same amendments, decriminalizing abuse of office cases worth less than EUR 44 000, as a bill to Parliament.



Iohannis has already spoken out against the changes.