Heating Supply Renewed in Several Sofia Neighborhoods

Society | February 6, 2017, Monday // 09:53| Views: 814 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Heating Supply Renewed in Several Sofia Neighborhoods

Heating utility company Toplofikatsiya says it has restored heating supply to all Mladost neighborhoods (1-4) and Darvenitsa in Sofia after a breakdown disrupted services in part of the Bulgarian capital.

The company is also gradually renewing services to the neighborhoods of Dianabad, Iztok and Ivan Asen II.

Several other neighborhoods, including Studentski Grad, Slatina, Geo Milev, Poduene - Tsentar and the areas of several thoroughfares (Iskarsko Shose, Tsvetan Lazarov and Bryuksel Blvds) have also seen a halt in supplies.

Toplofikatsiya has announced it is working to restore heating services by the end of Monday.

