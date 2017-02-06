Bulgaria's President Leading Delegation to Germany

President Rumen Radev is set to meet counterpart Joachim Gauck while on a one-day visit to Germany, his press office says.

Two caretaker ministers, Radi Naydenov (Foreign Affairs) and Teodor Sedlarski (Economy) will be accompanying him.

Radev will also inaugurate an economic forum in Berlin organized by the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, according to the statement. More than 100 German companies are expected to participate.

