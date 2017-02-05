Radoslav Yankov Keeps Lead in Bansko World Cup Ranking
Sports | February 5, 2017, Sunday // 16:59| Views: 874 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Radoslav Yankov of Bulgaria failed to gain his second victory during the Snowboard World Cup races in Bansko on Sunday.
Yankov finished second in the parallel giant slalom, right after winning the competition on Friday. Sweeping through all the races and reaching the finals, Yankov fell down and finished second after Sylvain Dufour (France).
He also maintained his edge on top of the World Cup ranking.
- » 'I Lost My Way to Success' Last Year, Bulgaria's Dimitrov Admits
- » Bulgaria's Radoslav Yankov Wins World Cup in Bansko
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Loses Epic Australian Open Semi-Final Against Nadal
- » Bulgaria's Iliev Wins Gold in Biathlon European Championship 2017
- » Dimitrov Sweeps Past Goffin, Reaching Australian Open Semi-Finals
- » Bulgaria's Ex Volleyball Coach Takes Over Iran's National Team
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)