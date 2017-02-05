Radoslav Yankov Keeps Lead in Bansko World Cup Ranking

Sports | February 5, 2017, Sunday // 16:59| Views: 874 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Radoslav Yankov Keeps Lead in Bansko World Cup Ranking File photo, BGNES

Radoslav Yankov of Bulgaria failed to gain his second victory during the Snowboard World Cup races in Bansko on Sunday.

Yankov finished second in the parallel giant slalom, right after winning the competition on Friday. Sweeping through all the races and reaching the finals, Yankov fell down and finished second after Sylvain Dufour (France).

He also maintained his edge on top of the World Cup ranking.

 

