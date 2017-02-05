Romania's Govt 'Formally Annuls' Controversial Criminal Law Decree

The cabinet of Romania has formally revoked the decree the sparked nationwide protests for much of this week, local media report.

An official statement will be due soon, Reuters quotes a government source as saying.

Earlier, demonstrators said they would remain in the streets unless the government scrapped the decree.

