Sofia Holding Solidarity Rally in Front of Romanian Embassy
Sofia residents staged a demonstration in front of the Romanian Embassy on Sunday to show their solidarity with Romanian protesters.
The action began at 17:00 local time (EET), after days of protests in Romania against a decree which decriminalizes abuse of office worth less than EUR 44 000.
Authorities have said they would rescind the document, adding a similar wording will be proposed in a bill and submitted to Parliament.
"What is happening in Romania is actually the result of a governmental act which suddenly managed to erase all differences in the society," Ivan Radev, a journalist who co-organizes the protest, has told the Bulgarian National Radio.
"[The government's decree] was the Romanian [version of] Who?" Radev has argued, in a reference to #WHO? - a symbol of backdoor games of politicians which led to the appointment of Delyan Peevski, a highly controversial lawmaker and media mogul, as head of the national counter-intelligence agency DANS in 2013, sparking large protests.
- » Putin Promises Hungary Funds for Paks NPP
- » Bulgaria 'Lacked the Manliness' to Build South Stream, Putin Says
- » Merkel to Erdogan: Opposition Is Part of Democracy
- » EU May Freeze Romania's EU Funding over Controversial Law Change
- » Italy Establishes Fund To Help African Countries Stop Migration
- » Moscow: Hungary Could Join North Stream, Turkish Stream