Business | February 5, 2017, Sunday // 17:09| Views: 4174 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sofia Holding Solidarity Rally in Front of Romanian Embassy File photo, BGNES

Sofia residents staged a demonstration in front of the Romanian Embassy on Sunday to show their solidarity with Romanian protesters.

The action began at 17:00 local time (EET), after days of protests in Romania against a decree which decriminalizes abuse of office worth less than EUR 44 000.

Authorities have said they would rescind the document, adding a similar wording will be proposed in a bill and submitted to Parliament.

"What is happening in Romania is actually the result of a governmental act which suddenly managed to erase all differences in the society," Ivan Radev, a journalist who co-organizes the protest, has told the Bulgarian National Radio.

"[The government's decree] was the Romanian [version of] Who?" Radev has argued, in a reference to #WHO? - a symbol of backdoor games of politicians which led to the appointment of Delyan Peevski, a highly controversial lawmaker and media mogul, as head of the national counter-intelligence agency DANS in 2013, sparking large protests.

 

