Bulgaria's ex-PM Claims He Solved Migrant Crisis Entirely

"The problem with migrants has been solved entirely" in Bulgaria, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has said.

At a meeting with the local party structure in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, he has noted the country has the smallest number of migrants in the EU.

"Look at what's happening in Greece. In Hungary, under Viktor Orbán, my camarade, there are 30 000," Focus News Agency quotes him as saying.

"I came and I won, and the key meeting was in Bratislava," Borisov has added, in an apparent reference to both an old Roman phrase and the summit in Bratislava last year, when the EU agreed to grant Bulgaria more than EUR 150 M to help it protect its borders.

Bulgaria, largely out of the way for Middle Eastern refugees and migrant since 2013, reached its own version of a peak in the migratory influx last summer, with its accommodation infrastructure failing to take in all newcomers. The developments gave a boost to nationalist parties ahead of November's presidential election.

Borisov resigned in mid-November an left office at the end of last month, after his candidate had lost the presidential vote.