No Heating in 4 Large Sofia Neighborhoods

Society | February 5, 2017, Sunday // 12:49| Views: 1256 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: No Heating in 4 Large Sofia Neighborhoods File photo, BGNES

Four large neighborhoods in the Bulgarian capital Sofia have been left affected by technical issues at Toplofikatsiya, the local heating utility.

The neighborhoods include Mladost (1-4), Studentski grad, Darvenitsa and Slatina.

Toplofikatsiya says will be working to restore supply.

This comes as heating may soon be halted across Sofia, with temperatures rising, although a new and shorter cold snap is expected late next week.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Toplofikatsiya, heating, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria