No Heating in 4 Large Sofia Neighborhoods
Society | February 5, 2017, Sunday // 12:49| Views: 1256 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Four large neighborhoods in the Bulgarian capital Sofia have been left affected by technical issues at Toplofikatsiya, the local heating utility.
The neighborhoods include Mladost (1-4), Studentski grad, Darvenitsa and Slatina.
Toplofikatsiya says will be working to restore supply.
This comes as heating may soon be halted across Sofia, with temperatures rising, although a new and shorter cold snap is expected late next week.
- » Heating Supply Not Yet Restored in Some Sofia Neighborhoods
- » Bulgaria Braces for New Cold Snap on Tuesday
- » Turkey's Western Coast Hit by Strong Quake Felt in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Road Haulage Businesses to Stage Protests over 'Long Queues'
- » Heating Supply Renewed in Several Sofia Neighborhoods
- » Novinite's Personalities in the News Poll Closes in Two Weeks
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)