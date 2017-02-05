No Heating in 4 Large Sofia Neighborhoods

Four large neighborhoods in the Bulgarian capital Sofia have been left affected by technical issues at Toplofikatsiya, the local heating utility.

The neighborhoods include Mladost (1-4), Studentski grad, Darvenitsa and Slatina.

Toplofikatsiya says will be working to restore supply.

This comes as heating may soon be halted across Sofia, with temperatures rising, although a new and shorter cold snap is expected late next week.